Dreams Animation Launches Next Generation Business & Branding Services

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Starting with the idea of helping smaller, new companies fill certain niches on the Internet with their business, Dreams Animation™ had a very simple goal: to provide customers with the best quality marketing and website design in New York at a price that was affordable.



“Too often we were seeing the bigger companies driving out the smaller, startup businesses and the majority of the development firms were catering to the larger sized business. My team and I decided to take web development in a different direction. It was the best decision we ever made,” said Ricardo Alonso Diaz De La Vega, Senior Web Developer and Creative Director of Dreams Animation™.



Websites design and online marketing is only a part of the overall Dreams Animation™ package. Mobile development and two entirely new social media websites are set to be unveiled in 2014.



“Our big plan is focused on artificial intelligence and its use in the near future. This will certainly revolutionize the Internet as much as the first browsers did,” said Ricardo Alonso Diaz De La Vega.



Dreams Animation™ is a full service web design and advertising agency that works with businesses of all sizes with the same exact attention to detail and technique--without sacrificing quality. They turn small operations into big business.



“If it is not a big dream, my team will make it one,” said Diaz De La Vega. “There is potential to be found in the Internet and many businesses are not yet aware of some of the incredible opportunities ahead. We are committed to earning the confidence and respect of our clients by being first in the run for new technologies.”



For Dreams Animation™, this dual commitment means staying on the cutting edge of the latest developments in design and advertising for Internet; elements they consider vital to maintain the high standards of their clients.



To find out more about their services visit them at: www.DreamsAnimation.com



About Dreams Animation

Dreams Animation™ is a boutique agency fully dedicated to providing professional web design and advertising for businesses and individuals. Clearly a leader in its field, Dreams Animation employs the latest design and printing techniques that accompany our commitment to quality.



For Media Contact:

Madison

DREAMS ANIMATION

11-42 31st Avenue, Suite 1A

Astoria, NY 11106

Phone: +1 212 202 0767

Email: sales@DreamsAnimation.com

Website: www.DreamsAnimation.com



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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreamsanimation

Yelp: http://www.yelp.com/biz/dreams-animation-astoria

Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dreams-animation

Twitter: twitter.com/DreamsWebNYC

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DreamsAnimation?feature=watch