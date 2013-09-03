Dreams Animation Provides Big Services for Small & Medium Businesses

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Dreams Animation is a New York based boutique-advertising agency founded by Ricardo Alonso Diaz de la Vega. The brand is currently being established as a web development, digital marketing and software solution provider. Dreams Animation helps small and medium sized business organizations to establish their brands and reach a higher level of visibility. The agency was created with an intention of fulfilling the needs of start-up companies by providing premium services similar to the services provided by big advertising agencies to large corporations. Dream Animation offers top quality development in code and graphics at a remarkably affordable price.



“Our aim is to provide small and medium businesses with outstanding service at an affordable price point, so they can look as good as the big boys. We wish to tap their potential and help them make their mark online and offline,” says Ricardo A. Diaz de la Vega, Founder of Dreams Animation.



Dreams Animation also specializes in online marketing campaigns, mobile application services and free mobile optimization services. They have an impressive list of clients who give top ratings to the company for their growth.



“Trust, loyalty, reliability, knowledge; the company doesn't stop until you say stop. Everything is done to perfection. I highly recommend Dreams Animation for any digital service. Ricardo is a pro! He crosses every ‘T’ and dots all his’ i's’ in his techniques. The team is very respectful, understanding and patient. In their eyes, there is no such a thing as just a dream for their clients. Dreams Animation is where dreams become reality”- Anita Miklovic, Founder Of Aim Attitude Inc.



The vision of Dreams Animation is to offer state-of-art web solutions to businesses around the world. Their services include Web design and development, Web maintenance, E-commerce, Flash & JQuery development, Mobile development, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Logo Design, Online reputation management, Copywriting and much more. Dreams Animation strives to provide top-notch business solutions that add value to their client’s company and maximize their performance. This helps reveal and deliver untapped business potential on and off the Internet. Their efficient and dedicated team of developers and designers work toward 100% customer satisfaction and strive to develop a lasting bond with each of their clients.



About Dreams Animation

Dreams Animation is a boutique agency fully dedicated to providing professional web design and advertising for businesses and individuals. Clearly a leader in its field, Dreams Animation employs the latest design and printing techniques that accompany our commitment to quality. For our clients we provide the great gamma of solutions necessary for a successful advertising campaign. Dreams Animation was established with a vision to provide state-of-the-art web design and business solutions around the globe. Our Vision is to provide business solutions to add value to our client’s operations, maximize performance for both large and small businesses, and help businesses develop their untapped potential on-line and off. Our primary objective is to gain the confidence and respect of our clients while serving their business needs.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreamsanimation

Yelp: http://www.yelp.com/biz/dreams-animation-astoria

Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dreams-animation

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DreamsWebNYC YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DreamsAnimation?feature=watch



Contact:

Madison

DREAMS ANIMATION

11-42 31rst Avenue, Suite 1A

Astoria, NY 11106

Phone: +1 212 202 0767

Email: sales@DreamsAnimation.com

Website: www.DreamsAnimation.com