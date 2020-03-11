Dreams of Great Vision Come True for Emmet Barber with Bladeless Z-LASIK Monovision Procedure from Braverman Eye Center

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Emmet Barber had his dreams of great vision come true with a bladeless Z-LASIK monovision procedure from Braverman Eye Center. Growing up in Mississippi and New Hampshire among other places, Emmet had worn glasses since the age of 6. As he grew older, Emmet's vision didn't get any better and while he could see close things quite clear, it was nearly impossible to focus in on any object far away. Barber did wear contact lenses for some time, however, he soon realized that the lenses caused dry eyes and other additional issues.



When he moved to South Florida, his condition became quite serious and troublesome. That's when his Hollywood optometrist Justine Chen suggested that maybe LASIK was the answer. She recommended Dr. Stanley Braverman, a well-renowned LASIK specialist in Hallandale, with over 20 years of Lasik experience. So, Emmet started doing his research.



"There were like four doctors I looked at," he recalled. "Two of them said that my vision was so poor, they didn't want to do it. That was the toughest part because it was my vision we were dealing with. Plus, you never got to meet with the doctor - just his assistants. That wasn't very encouraging."



However, this all changed when he stepped foot into Braverman Eye Center. He knew this was the place for him. He felt completely at ease and very comfortable. "First of all, 20 minutes after I got to the office, they took me inside and the first person that met with me was Dr. Braverman," he explained. "I can tell you that in five minutes he not only told me that he could get me seeing better than ever before, but he took me through every step of the process."



Emmet knew that Dr. Braverman was his "dream maker" who could get rid of his vision issues and his need for glasses. Barber had Bladeless LASIK Monovision procedure for both of his eyes: one eye for distance and one for seeing near. With exceptional results, the surgery was life-changing for Emmet and the experience is something he is still talking about.



Barber recalled, "Right after the surgery, I could see and had no pain. They sent me home with a covering so I wouldn't touch the eyes, instructions and some Tylenol, which I never had to take one at all. It was so amazing and still is. I really have to say that the job that Dr. Braverman's Refractive Surgery Coordinator Rosemary Hartford did throughout the entire process, was something that I cannot put into words. She was there every step of the way and answering any questions or concerns that I had."



About Braverman Eye Center

