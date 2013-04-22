DreamWise Marketing Partners with Small Businesses to Connect Directly with Customers

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- The doom of the direct mail industry has been forecast for years, as the digital age introduced various new venues for marketing dollars. But recent survey results released show direct mail, when compared to other marketing opportunities, has the highest rate for obtaining new customers. Direct mail ranked at 34% topping email at 25%, search engine marketing at 10%, and affiliate marketing at 8%. 23% of respondents stated they chose a variety of other options.



"In fact, the direct mail industry accumulated $10 billion in revenue in 2012 and also contributed significantly to the $80 billion printing industry. It was a 3% growth over last year." Says Josh Thill, spokesperson for DreamWise Marketing Solutions, a Denver Marketing firm who firmly advocates direct marketing as a way to "connect directly to your customers and future customers." Says Thill. He continues, explaining, "Direct marketing gives you the power to speak directly to your customers about what they want to hear. Every dollar invested must result in positive return."



Another impressive statistic revealed about direct marketing shows American advertisers spend an average of $167 per person on direct mail to make $2,095 worth of goods sold, producing a 1300% return on their investment. The key, says Thill, is targeting the right customer at the right time. "At DreamWise our direct marketing team focuses on four key components; the right marketing channel, the right message and design, the right database, and the right timing. We never market for the sake of marketing."



Thill explains businesses today have a multitude of choices to spend their advertising dollars and many are confused about where they should put their budgets. Says Thill, "Marketing articles these days are awash with advice on social media strategy, digital strategy, SEO strategy, content strategy, trade show strategy, etc. The fact is that every organization needs to integrate all of their marketing activities into one comprehensive integrated marketing strategy. Of course each marketing tactic has its own benefits and purposes, but all of your marketing should be working together in terms of look, feel, and message."



Thill answers business owners unasked questions. "Should they invest in direct marketing? Direct mail is only junk mail if you send it to the wrong person at the wrong time. And it’s a waste of your money and their time to do so. Nowadays that customer has invested in understanding their target market and sends direct mail to people who want their services. You should do the same."



About DreamWise Marketing

Founded in 1996, DreamWise Marketing Solutions is a woman-owned, growth-based marketing firm providing strategic, high-impact and measurable marketing solutions to clients that help them address their unique business goals and challenges. In addition to high quality, reliable marketing services, DreamWise Marketing is committed to sustainability and community involvement.