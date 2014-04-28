DreamWise Marketing Solutions Lends a Hand with 2014 Dining out for Life Event

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Marketing service provider DreamWise Marketing Solutions announced the success of its involvement with the Denver-area organizing of the national Dining Out for Life charity event. As part of its commitment to being involved with its community in positive, productive ways, the Aurora-based company provided important consciousness-raising services which helped to make many in the area more aware of the event. A leader in its niche in the Denver area, DreamWise focuses on providing marketing services which are tuned to the particular needs of individual clients, straddling what often seems to be a large gap between established marketing agencies and more flexible individual contractors.



Established in 1991, Dining Out for Life is an annual national effort to raise money for local organizations which provide services and assistance to those living with AIDS. Over 3,000 participating restaurants across the country donate a portion of a designated day's proceeds to charities and non-profit services vetted and coordinated by the national and local organizers. DreamWise Marketing Solutions helped to raise awareness of the event in the Denver area by leveraging its extensive network of connections and media outlets, ensuring that even more residents than in previous years would participate and help to make the event a success.



For nearly twenty years, DreamWise Marketing Solutions has provided personalized, targeted marketing services to organizations in the Denver area. Female-founded, -owned, and -led, DreamWise maintains a full, but agile, staff of marketing experts who strive to understand the unique needs of every one of the company's customers. "Many business owners in the area have had difficult experiences with inflexible, sometimes brusque-seeming, traditional marketing agencies," founder and president Cheneile Norasaeng said, "and we've prided ourselves on providing a fundamentally different, more valuable experience from the start." The company combines the eagerness and attentiveness often associated with small-scale contractors with the resources of a full-fledged marketing agency, delivering services that offer a unique value proposition to its clients.



In addition to helping to raise the profile of this year's Dining Out for Life event, DreamWise devotes substantial resources toward assisting with other sorts of positive change in the area. "Our community engagement and charitable efforts are extremely important to us," DreamWise marketing specialist Josh Thill said, "and they really reflect the personal, caring touch that our clients so appreciate." The company commits to donating 3% of its profits to charitable organizations in the Denver area, and employees are encouraged to involve themselves in their communities in positive ways, as well. The company has received a number of regional and national awards for its marketing services, and founder Norasaeng has been recognized as one of the most prominent and admired female business leaders in the area.



About DreamWise Marketing Solutions

Founded in 1996 by Cheneile Norasaeng, DreamWise Marketing Solutions delivers highly customized marketing services of measurable, definite effectiveness. The female-owned and -operated concern also contributes generously to its Denver-area community, volunteering time and financial resources to charitable organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Food Bank for the Rockies, and the Denver Rescue Mission.