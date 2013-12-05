DreamWise Marketing Solutions Sets Lofty Goal with Spread the Warmth Campaign

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- According to industry statistics, 46% percent of non-profit groups receive most of their donations in October, November and December, however, Josh Thill spokesperson for DreamWise Marketing Solutions a Denver Marketing Company says the generosity of the community may not extend to small organizations or the people on the street, though.



Says Thill, "The holiday’s are a time of giving and cheer. And yet for many in our community it is a time when the realities of scarcity are most palpable. With that in mind, our company is promoting Spread the Warmth, a nonprofit organization that partners with businesses to serve those in need. Our mission is to promote the spirit of giving within our community by warming the hands and hearts of those in need."



Thill goes on to explain the mission of Spread the Warmth, saying, "We work with businesses who are tired of giving the same old holiday gifts and are looking for something more meaningful. Instead of a box of chocolate or tin of popcorn, businesses send their customers a beautifully packaged pair of gloves. Along with the packaged gloves comes the request that the gloves be given to someone, anyone, in need of them. We're all business people and we're blessed to have more than enough. We certainly don't need the popcorn or chocolate, but there are people who do need the gloves. So, we provide the gloves and we simply ask the people we do business with to pass the gloves along to people they know of who need them."



Thill offers examples of people to pass the gloves along to, suggesting giving the gloves to homeless people on the street, someone waiting on the bus, someone on the street looking for work, donate them to a clothes drive or to a low-income elementary school and ask the staff to give them to a child in need or drop them off at a homeless shelter.



"In passing along our good fortune, we hope the idea will strike a spark in other companies and the idea of paying it forward will continue throughout the year." says Thill. "From gloves in the winter to food in the summer, if all the businesses in Denver and the surrounding areas were to help out those in needs, we could wipe out hunger and homelessness in our area and set a model for the rest of the world. What a goal!"



About Dreamwise Marketing Solutions

Founded in 1996, DreamWise Marketing Solutions is a woman-owned, growth-based marketing firm providing strategic, high-impact and measurable marketing solutions to clients helping them address their unique business goals and challenges. In addition to high quality, reliable marketing services, DreamWise Marketing is committed to sustainability and community involvement.