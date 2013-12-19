DRESI Now Featuring over 20 Businesses on Business Network

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Demetree Real Estate, Inc (DRESI), a real estate firm specializing in Orlando Commercial Real Estate, has significantly expanded its signature DRESI Business Network (DBN) to over 20 companies.



The network’s members are located through the Orlando area and represent a variety of industries, including dining, entertainment, banking, and hospitality. The DBN’s page on DRESI.com displays a list of each member that includes their logo or brand, contact information, and any discounts that are being offered to other members. Additionally, users can link to each business’s official webpage for additional information.



The growth of the DBN reflects its popularity and effectiveness as a means of assisting businesses. The service was launched to benefit DRESI’s clients, in keeping with the firm’s explicit dedication to building mutually beneficial partnerships with its tenants. It creates a network between businesses, assists members in finding discounts on services or products from one another, and provides additional exposure and visibility.



Membership for the DBN free and the only requirement is that participants provide a discount to other members of the network. Details of the discount – such as length, conditions, and other details – are left to the discretion of members. Special offers are then accessed through a DBN Preferred Member Card. Additionally, businesses and employees can sign up at the company’s website, DRESI.com, to receive updates about DBN specials in their area.



About DRESI

DRESI has been operating in Orlando for several decades, and the Demetree family has been involved in the area since the 1940s.