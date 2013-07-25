DRESI Offering Innovative Online Tennant Request Service

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Demetree Real Estate Services, Inc (DRESI), a real estate firm specializing in Miami Commercial Real Estate, is offering Tennant Request Services through its new and improved website, DRESI.com.



This innovative feature allows tenants of DRESI properties to conveniently request maintenance services directly from the firm. The procedure is designed to simple, accessible, and effortless; clients are required only to fill out a brief submission form with basic information such as location, suite number, contact information, and a description of the problem or concern in question. DRESI will shortly after address the issue in a timely and professional manner, as per its explicit commitment to customer satisfaction.



The tenant request feature is one of several services DRESI offers to its clients as part of its official mission statement to safeguard the long-term interests of its property tenants. Most notable among them is the DRESI Business Network (DBN), which allows companies to connect to other business professionals in Miami and access discounts for one another’s services and products.



DBN is explicitly designed to be easy and accessible, and participating members are offered free advertising on DRESI properties. The only requirement for membership is that participants provide a discount to other members of the network, thereby creating a mutually beneficial arrangement. Such special offers can be accessed through a DBN Preferred Member Card. DRESI tenants can even receive updates about DBN specials in their area through the firm’s website. Such offerings may well explain the firm’s prominence in the Miami commercial real estate market.



About Demetree Real Estate Services, Inc

Demetree Real Estate Services, Inc has been operating in Florida for decades, and is one of the longest-established real estate companies in the state. It deals in both residential and commercial properties, and is known for its extensive real estate services.