DRESI.com Updates Business Network Page to Feature Top Businesses

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- DRESI, a real estate firm specializing in Orlando Commercial Real Estate, has announced that the page for its innovative Demetree Business Network (DBN) – located on DRESI.com – will now feature some of the top businesses in the Orlando area.



The list of featured businesses includes the name, logo, and address of each company, as well as link to their official webpage. Any discounts being offered by a business through the DBN are also highlighted.



The new list was launched in order to provide more visibility to DRESI’s business partner’s, as the website is among the most trafficked of any Orlando real estate firm. It also signifies the rapid growth and popularity of the unique DBN service, which testifies to its effectiveness and reliability.



The network allows companies connect to other business professionals based in and around the Orlando area. It can also help members find discounts on services or products from suppliers that they utilize. The DBN is explicitly designed to be easy and accessible, and participating members are offered free advertising on Demetree Real Estate properties. This can provide exposure to potentially thousands of tenants.



Membership for the DBN free and the only requirement is that participants provide a discount to other members of the network. Details of the discount – such as length, conditions, and other details – are left to the discretion of members. Special offers are then accessed through a DBN Preferred Member Card. Additionally, businesses and employees can sign up at the company’s website, demetreerealestate.com, to receive updates about DBN specials in their area.



Interested parties are advised to sign a vendor form that is available on the DBN page and email it to Jill@Dresi.com. They can also print and mail it to the address provided on the form.



The DBN was devised to further DRESI explicit aims of building relationships with its clients. The company has been operating in Orlando for several decades, with the Demetree family having roots in the area since the 1940s. DRESI is subsequently one of the leading real estate specialists in the state.