Dress Designer Looks at Interesting Uses for Gowns After the Wedding Day

Richmond, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- STUDIOCANAL is celebrating the DVD and Blu-ray release of the film ‘I Give It A Year’ by encouraging women to wear their old wedding dresses to work. It is all in the name of charity (and publicity, of course), as every person who wears their wedding dress to work and uploads in a photo on the company’s Facebook page will generate a £1 donation to the British Heart Foundation.



Mirror Online also got in on the act, stating that it would be awarding a free holiday to one lucky person who uploads the best image to the Facebook page.



This is not the first time that wedding dresses have been used for interesting purposes, and now Tatiana Porembova, a couture wedding dress designer who runs a Richmond wedding dress shop, has looked at some other interesting uses for wedding dresses in the past.



One of the most popular and bizarre uses for wedding dresses, according to the owner of the Richmond wedding dress shop, is the ‘Trash Your Dress’ craze, which has become popular all over the world. This involves women literally ruining their dresses and taking photos of the act to create a different sort of wedding photo.



Sometimes it just involves jumping into the sea and getting the wedding dress wet, but other times paint is thrown over it, and sometimes the dress is destroyed completely.



However, there are also some less extreme uses for wedding dresses, according to the Richmond wedding dress shop owner. One of them is to simply repurpose the dress for another big event, which can be a good way to get more than one use out of it.



Other women decide to frame their wedding dresses to constantly remind them of their big day. And some women choose to donate their wedding dresses if they are sure that they will not be wearing them again, which is a great idea as it allows the dress to be shown off again.



About Tatiana Porembova

Tatiana Porembova is a designer of bespoke bridal gowns in Richmond. She has established herself as one of the most creative wedding dress designers in London, and more information can be found out by visiting her website at http://www.tatianaporembova.co.uk .



For Media Contact:

Bridal Studio,

3 Union Court (First Floor),

Sheen Road, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 1AA

020 3490 0457

bridal@tatianaporembova.co.uk

http://www.tatianaporembova.co.uk/