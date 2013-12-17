Dress First Announces New Arrivals in Evening Wear for Entertaining During the Holiday Season

Coventry, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Dress First , the leading online retailer for evening dresses, announced that the company is receiving new arrivals every week to accommodate any holiday need. The clothier is offering free shipping and significant discounts that will allow any woman to shine, whether the occasion is a business function or an evening with friends and family.



Evening wear at Dress First runs the gamut of styles, colors and designs. Many have been inspired by fashions worn by celebrities and royalty, along with some of the most prestigious of red carpet events around the world. The site is fully searchable with criteria ranging from length, price and fabric to color, back style and embellishment.



Women will find evening dresses to flatter every figure, from petites to plus sizes. Shoppers can choose from thoroughly modern styles and those reminiscent of Hollywood’s glamour era. Consumers can select from a comprehensive array of styles, each designed to display a woman’s charms to her best advantage.



Sheaths, A-line, empire and princess styles are offered with adornments ranging from sequins, sashes and beads, to feathers, ruffles and lace overlays. Fun fashions are available, along with designs for the sophisticate. Women with amazing legs can show them off with an asymmetrical hemline. Evening attire is offered with flirty cutouts and sexy side slits. Long luxurious models are offered, along with playful minis.



The online boutique maintains a rainbow of colors, hues and bi-colored fashions that work as a frame to highlight the beauty of every client. Shoppers have a full array of neckline options, from demure and elegant to daring. Sleeved and off-the-shoulder styles can be purchased and consumers have the option of choosing strapless, halter and strappy styles.



Fans can follow Dress First on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest. Visitors to the website can register to receive the shop’s email newsletter and be entered to win the company’s $50,000 giveaway. Those who share their shopping experiences at Dress First can earn $20 to use on their next purchase.



Visitors to the Dress First Facebook page also have the opportunity to win a coupon to be used at the boutique before Dec. 31, 2013. Dress First is available online 24/7. Store hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Hong Kong time.



The evening dresses offered at Dress First represent fine fashion at affordable prices. New arrivals every week ensure that shoppers have access to the latest styles that accommodate their needs for any occasion and at prices that won’t break the budget.



For more information, visit the website at http://www.dressfirst.com



About DressFirst.com

DressFirst.com is the global online retailer for wedding gowns, party dresses and accessories. Customers can browse the vast online selection and choose their favorite dresses with great satisfaction. DressFirst.com prides itself on exceptional customer service, high quality and affordable prices.



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