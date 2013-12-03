Dress Obsession Introduces Designer Prom Dreses from Alyce

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Dress Obsession, one of the leading US based fashion ecommerce portals, viewing the tremendous and inundated response to their past collection, recently introduced several new and affordable designer prom dresses. Like the collection in past this stock is also chic, edgy and fashion-forward. The colors and the silhouettes of the dresses are in fad, and are sure to fit every shape and pocket.



According to Mr. Rajat Jain, CEO of Dress Obsession, “we at Dress Obsession keep the track of the vogue and make sure that we keep up with the beat, this collection is just the testimony of our strategy. In order to ensure that every girl looks her best we have stocked best designer collection from every known brand and most recently added designer prom dresses from Alyce”



Prom Nights are the annual buzz, most awaited event among the students and to win the coveted title of ‘Prom Queen’ the preps begin from the day one. On this Mr. Rajat assured that each dress is elaborate and magnificent in their own way. They are sure to impress and allure every visitor.



Serving to the demands and get the most exquisite dresses to the portal was the goal behind this new stock, added Mr. Rajat Jain. According to him, while all almost all branded dresses have their market, Poly USA Prom dresses are especially popular amongst those who are determined to make a grand entrance at the event.



Another feather that added to Dress Obsession cap along with this launch was the association with new and renowned brands. These brands have also contributed to the new collection.



“I would request all our patrons to check out our Cinderella Divine designer prom collection; which is not only very affordable, but is sure to make you look like a million bucks, on the most important day of your young lives.”



Dress Obsession, in very short time has proved its mettle with storming penetration into the market and soon becoming the most visited apparel web portal.



Now the team at Dress Obsession is looking forward to the response to this new collection with fingers crossed and anticipating that deluge of orders would just let them surpass their own record.



About Dress Obsession

Dress Obsession is one of USA’s most popular fashion ecommerce portals offers the latest range of fashionable gowns and dresses for such formal occasions like proms, homecomings and cocktail parties at budget rates.



Contact Information

Address:

Dress Obsessions

350 N. Milwaukee St. #2046

Boise, ID 83704

Telephone:

(323)250-2828