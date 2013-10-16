Dress Obsession Introduces the Latest Designer Collection of Fiesta Fashion and ASpeed

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Dress Obsession, one of the leading US based fashion ecommerce portals, proudly announced their soon to be association with many celebrated brands. As the company has hit the stride many renowned brands will now soon be a part of the present collection at dressobsession.com. Dress Obsession was received with thunderous response due to their expansive collection of fashion couture. It is Dress Obsession’s growing adulation that has brought the famous brands to the portal.



According to Mr. Rajat Jain, CEO of Dress Obsession, “Companies clarity of goals, their meticulous selection of the dresses to be a part of the portal and to hit the right chord with the target audiences is leading to the consortium with big brands.” According to him the biggest draws for the website have proved to be Fiesta Fashion’s prom dresses. Rajat also revealed that the site has been getting a lot of enquiries for ASpeed Homecoming and Wedding Dresses.



Right now the portal is wallowing in the upsurge of sales with each day and hope that it will keep accelerating. As per Mr. Rajat, the website is being talked about wildly and has become a one stop for the teenagers and college girls shopping for Cinderella Divine Dresses cocktail dresses.



“Of course, some dresses are more popular than others. For example, our Fiesta Fashion 1408 and the ever popular Mori Lee 84600 – a flowing pink Quince gown are always in demand.



Their prom collection, homecoming and cocktail collection by various brands; currently under their hat are selling like hot cakes. The increasing fan following on various social networking sites is the testimony for the company’s adoration.



Dress Obsession with its vogue yet ethereal collection has become rampant among the fashionistas. Even the would-be brides have turned their heads to this portal for their D-day dressing. So if you’re in doubt and have no idea what you should wear to absolutely steal the show, go through their collection of Poly USA short designer dresses.



Dressobsession.com not only offers the vast collection but also makes sure that it is available in all sizes and is shoulder to shoulder with the trendy couture for the season.



They keep upgrading their portal so that their customers are always in the loop and are spotted in the flavor of the season.



About Dress Obsession

Dress Obsession is one of USA’s most popular fashion ecommerce portals offers the latest range of fashionable gowns and dresses for such formal occasions like proms, homecomings and cocktail parties at budget rates.



Contact:

Dress Obsessions

350 N. Milwaukee St. #2046

Boise, ID 83704

Phone: (323)250-2828