Dress Obsession Offers Generous Discounts for New Buyers

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Dress Obsession, one of the leading US based fashion ecommerce portals offering the latest range of ready to wear couture for prom nights, weddings and a variety of events has announced a generous $15 discount to all customers on their first purchase by signing up for Dress Obsession’s weekly newsletter.



The weekly newsletter published by the portal offers its readers indepth news and information from world of fashion, interesting style tips while showcasing the latest range of dresses sourced by the site. According to Mr. Rajat Jain, the CEO of Dress Obsession, the company is rapidly becoming the website of choice for young ladies who want to look and feel their best for those special occasions.



Says Rajat, “Our ASpeed Prom gowns are are one of our biggest sellers. Soon after we launched the site, we are innundated with orders for prom gowns. The reason there’s always a huge demand for our prom gowns is because literally no one in the industry offers the range and styles we do at our prices.



Rajat explains that Dress Obsession within months of its lauch, became the website of choice for couture dresses because we have successfully been able to match the fashion aspirations of our users with their price expectations. Our Fiesta Fashion homecoming gowns are also hugely popular and we keep getting emails and messages from highschool and college girls across the United States requesting us to keeping adding to our collection.



When asked to describe the response, DressObession has received on Social Media, Rajat had a one word answer… “Incredible!” According to him the official page of Facebook got over 5000 likes in less than a month of its launch without a single promotional push. “When we started our Facebook Page, we did so with the intent to engage in real conversations and get genuine feedback about our products. For example, our Cinderella Divine cocktail and evening gowns became a near phenomenon when we uploaded the images on our Facebook page.



About Dress Obsession

Dress Obsession is one of USA’s most popular fashion ecommerce portals offers the latest range of fashionable gowns and dresses for such formal occasions like proms, homecomings and cocktail parties at budget rates.



Address:

Dress Obsessions

350 N. Milwaukee St. #2046

Boise, ID 83704



Telephone:

(323)250-2828