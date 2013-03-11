DressInElegance Offers Hand-Made Cocktail Dresses

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- DressInElegance, the dressmakers based in Beijing City, China, has announced a wide range of handmade cocktail dresses. These dresses are available for sale only through their website http://dressinelegance.com. Apart from DressInElegance cocktail dresses, the other dresses sold by the store caters to a variety of occasions and fall into categories like formal dresses, wedding dresses, evening dresses, prom dresses, maxi and long dresses and so on.



A variety of cocktail dresses are available from the webstore. This includes black, blue, red, white and green cocktail dress, short cocktail dresses, petite cocktail dresses etc. Country-specific cocktail dresses are also available such as cocktail dresses and cocktail dresses Australia. The website also allows clients to search for their preferences using a search option and choice of silhouette, back details, fabric etc. each dress descript comes along with washing instructions, recommended jewelry and accessories, size chart etc.



The owners of DressInElegance claim that their dresses have been handmade and are of very high quality. They said, “We design our products using only the highest quality materials to ensure a completely authentic Asian feel.”



Some of the popular dresses available on the webstore are Black & Golden Yellow Floor Length Strapless Dress under the section for black cocktail dresses, Blue and White Cloud Evening Dress under blue cocktail dresses and Red Knee Length A-Line Dress under the red cocktail dress section. Some other dresses offered by DressInElegance are Aegean Evening Dress, Blue Ice Evening Dress, Bangkok Red Peony Evening Dress, Lilac Blooming Evening Dress etc.



Regarding the Blue and White Cloud Evening Dress, which falls under the white cocktail dresses category as well, the website states, “If you’re looking for an elegant and stylish dress that can be worn to different formal occasions this blue and white cloud evening dress is exactly what you need.”



The DressInElegance dresses are available for sale to clients across the world and delivery is facilitated through DHL Worldwide Express. To view the complete range of cocktail dresses from DressInElegance, visit their official webpage and other dresses from the store can be viewed at their website.



About DressInElegance

DressInElegance is an online dress store with their headquarters in Beijing City, China. The store offers high quality hand-made dresses through their website. A wide range of dresses is offered by DressInElegance for all occasions in categories like formal dresses, cocktail dresses, evening dresses, prom dresses, wedding dresses, maxi and long dresses etc. in a variety of fabrics, silhouettes and designs. The fabrics used in these dresses include tulle, crepe, organza, lace, taffeta, chiffon etc. The dresses from DressInElegance are delivered to clients across the globe via the services of DHL Worldwide Express.



