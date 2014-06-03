Dressinsight.com Adds a Vast Collection of Women's Clothes and Accessories

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The way people shop and the options available has transformed over the years. People now have the option to browse through their favorite products from any place they like. This has been possible only due to the emergence of various shopping portals online. The online platform is flooded with a range of stores catering to both local as well as global needs. Besides the benefit of shopping from any place a person likes, the added advantage which these stores offer is affordable pricing and a vast product portfolio. Seeking this demand and popularity one store which has come up with a vast collection of women’s dresses is Dressinsight.com.



The site features women’s clothing and accessories for almost every occasions. From normal party wear to the wedding dresses, the site offers them all. Customers have the opportunity to go through the online portal and select the dresses they like. Once they have made the purchase and processed the payments, the company delivers the dresses as well as accessories right at the doorsteps. This not only offers women the option to save time but also a store which features latest designer clothing at affordable prices. The company has a big product portfolio and customers can browse through different sections as per their needs. For instance the exclusive wedding collections or cocktail dresses for juniors can be browsed through the relevant categories. The HD images which feature with every product makes it much easier for the customers to get the best feel of the products they prefer to purchase.



The store has been categorized as per different categories which facilitates easier browsing. For instance customers may check out the Cocktail Dress section while searching for inexpensive cocktail dresses online. Further it has also been categories as per cocktail dresses for juniors or adults.



In order to shop on the website customers need to create an account and login with their credentials. Once they are logged in, they need to purchase the product and make the payment based on their preferred modes. After the payments are processed the company makes all the arrangements to ship the dresses directly to the customers through reliable and trusted shipping companies like TNT and EMS. Among the payment options included on the website customers can either pay through their PayPal account or Western Union. Hence, they can be sure and feel safe when it comes to making the payments. For any other information related to shopping on the website or anything related to shipping, customers can get in touch with the representatives on the helpline numbers. They may also check out the FAQ section which lists down all the information for the most common questions which might arise.



About Dressinsight.com

Dressinsight.com is an online shopping portal which offers a vast collection of women’s clothing and accessories. The exclusive collection includes all kinds of dresses for different occasions. To browse the range of products on offer, customers can visit their website.



http://www.dressinsight.com/



For Media Contact:

Company: Dressinsight

Tel: +86-10-62578185

Fax: +86-10-82870372

E-mail: Service@Dressinsight.com

Website: www.dressinsight.com