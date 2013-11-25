Dressvenus 2013 Thanksgiving Sales Introduces $10 Coupons

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Dressvenus now introduces $10 Coupons on their 2013 Thanksgiving sales. In addition to this discount coupon offer, the store also brings exclusive discount offer up to 75% on various collections of clothing, winter wear, boots and bedding.



Dressvenus’ exclusive deals and discount coupons helping buyers to save big money on a number of products. With the on-going Thanksgiving sales and upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, the online store has planned plenty of attractions for the buyers, reveals Elvis Yang, the owner Dressvenus.



According to him, “Our latest discount coupon of $10 as Thanksgiving sales offer is getting good response. Many buyers have already used this coupon and only a few more lucky buyers will get this offer. In addition, they can also enjoy exclusive rebate up to 75% on our varied collections of winter wear – ranging from trench coats to winter coats.”



The online shopping merchandize is selling exclusive collection of women’s fashionable and trendy boots. Their Thanksgiving sales have introduced a wide collection of appealing bedding sets as well.



A company spokesperson says, “We have planned to make this season special for you with our huge discount offers. You can go all out to shop for clothes, shoes, bedding and accessories.”



Annie Hudson, a frequent buyer adds, “I am purchasing ankle boots from the online store since a long time and cannot complain about their service. Their items are worth their price. The ongoing Thanksgiving sales have also prompted many buyers rush this season. I am also going to try few knee high boots from the store, this winter.”



Dressvenus is an ideal place for buyers looking for trendy, comfortable dresses and fashionable boots. Their also provide reliable customer care service.



About Dressvenus

Dressvenus is an online fashion store dedicated for apparel, accessories, shoes and bedding. Their clothing lines are suitable for important events like wedding, prom and other occasions. With the commencement of Thanksgiving sales, they will start Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at the end of this month. For details, visit http://www.dressvenus.com/.