Dressywomen Is Now Offering Discount on Wedding Dresses and Other Occasion Dresses

Suzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Dressywomen, an established online wholesaler and producer of evening dresses and wedding dresses, is now offering special prices to nearly all dresses available on its website. With the latest price update, women who looking for wedding party dresses or special occasion dresses can now get a high quality dresses without having to spend a fortune. For a limited time only, the company offers you a chance to own the finest and most elegant dresses that the market has to offer at a very affordable price. You will be able to shop for homecoming dresses under 100.



For more than ten years, Dressywomen has produced a great number of high quality handcrafted wedding dresses for women from all over the world. Besides wedding dresses, it also produces a variety of occasion dresses, including homecoming dresses, evening dresses, ball gowns, prom dresses, flower girl dresses and many more. At Dressywomen, rest assured that you will find the dress suited for your special occasion.



Dressywomen has been producing more than 5,000 pieces of dress every month. To accommodate these production requirements, Dressywomen has employed 30 designers and over 300 professional workers. As a trusted supplier of dresses, Dressywomen only hires workers and designer that are well-trained and highly-skilled. Janine Chua-go, a representative of Dressywomen, said “Although we are accepting thousands of orders on a monthly basis, we still manage to produce superior quality dresses to our customers. With the skills of our workers and the creativity of our designers, we have become one of the leading and fastest growing suppliers of quality dresses on the internet today.”



Dressywomen only uses high-grade fabrics to produce its dresses. As one of the leading suppliers of superior dresses, Dressywomen has a large selection of imported and domestic fabrics, including silk, lace, tulle, organza, taffeta, chiffon, satin, and a whole lot more. As far as decorations and embellishments are concerned, Dressywomen uses exquisite materials including flowers, feathers, sequins, crystals, beading and other special materials. Aside from using top-of-the-line fabrics and decorations, Dressywomen also has strict QC regulations to ensure the quality of its dresses. For the conscious efforts in producing high quality dresses, Dressywomen has received a number of national and international quality certifications, such as BV of France and ISO9001.



While Dressywomen is headquartered in Suzhou, China, it ships the products to all over the world through a variety of international couriers, such as DHL, EMS, FedEx and HK Post. Dressywomen features an extensive catalog of appealing and luxurious dresses on its website. Whether you are looking for discount wedding dresses or cheap homecoming dresses, Dressywomen can offer the right one for you.



To avail this special offer, make sure to visit the official website at http://www.dressywomen.com .



For Media Contact:

Company name: Dressywomen

Location: Suzhou, China

Contact email: womenDressy@gmail.com

Website > http://www.dressywomen.com