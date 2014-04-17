Drew Coolidge Looks to Raise $3,500 via Kickstarter to Create 4 Podcasts & a Book Featuring Christian Role Models for All

Rapid City, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Drew Coolidge is a teacher, preacher and high school golf, basketball and baseball coach. As Drew enters his 23rd year of coaching, it's a sad reality that there are fewer and fewer role models for today's youth. It's time to let student-athletes know who the real champions are in sports...Christian Athletes.



Contender for Christ: ROLE MODELS will be a series of four Podcasts sharing the stories of Christian Athlete role models in the world today. Families can listen to the Podcasts and create dialogues and Bible Studies. The four Podcasts will be packaged with an eBook and paperback guide that will allow readers to journal and set life-changing goals. Somehow, today's society can't find time for family dinners so one of the Contender for Christ goals is to bring people together to realize that the ultimate championship in anything is Heaven. The four Podcasts can be listened to in the car, in the kitchen, on an iPod or any other device...and can be heard at the dinner table, too!



Funding support will go to the costs associated with professional broadcasting and editing equipment (which will include special computer equipment to provide video interviews with professional athlete role models, microphones, software and audio mixer), Podcast production as well as costs associated with publishing both the eBook and paperback. These costs will include cover art, editing services and review copies.



This project will only be funded if at least $3,500 is pledged by Mon, Apr 28 2014 12:31 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1gBv52J