DrGerrish.com Gains National Attention for Cosmetic Results from Non Surgical Procedures

People have been altering their appearance with cosmetic surgery for many years, but various factors prevent people from undergoing surgical procedures even if they desperately want to change the way they look. Some people are scared of going under the knife; others worry about the unpredictable results of surgery. Some just find the large expense unconscionable in these tough economic times. However, a whole new generation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures is helping people improve their appearance without going under the knife.



One of the leading practitioners in this field can be found at DrGerrish.com. Dr. Gerrish & Associates MedSpa has a solid reputation for great cosmetic results using non-surgical techniques and Dr Gerrish has featured in national publications such as STYLE Magazine. They offer a wide range of cosmetic enhancement procedures. This includes Zeltiq Coolsculpting, an innovative alternative to liposuction, and Fraxel Laser Treatment, a highly effective skin repair technique. The site has recently updated the Zeltiq Coolsculpting page at http://www.drgerrish.com/virginia-zeltiq-coolsculpting/ with new content, videos and pictures.



Dr Gerrish believes the key to successful treatment is a personalized service. A spokesperson explained:



“We understand each client has a unique set of circumstances and requirements. Our recommendations and treatments reflect this. We don’t offer a standardized service, every customer gets treatment that is bespoke to them. It’s this standard of care along with our advanced techniques that make us market leaders.”



The DrGerrish.com website displays information about the wide range of non-cosmetic treatments available at their North Virginia MedSpa. Treatment techniques are fully described to put potential patient’s minds at ease, and before and after pictures give an idea of the type of results that can be expected. Individual treatments like the one featured on http://www.drgerrish.com/virginia-fraxel-laser-treatment/ detail feedback from previous customers. There is even audio visual content to give even greater depth of understanding.



In addition to descriptions of the treatments, the site also contains information about the credentials and history of their medical practitioners. The site goes into detail about the reputation of their staff and their experience in cosmetic medical practice.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Many people have a little imperfection that bothers them, and little niggling issues with our appearance can get worse as we age. A lot of these people don’t seek to correct these problems because they are scared by the idea of invasive surgical procedures. While we offer familiar services like Botox injections, we’re also experts in newer, more innovative techniques like Zeltiq Coolsculpting and Fraxel Laser Treatment. Our practitioners have the knowledge and the expertise to choose the best treatment for customers, and to use it in a way that achieves the most natural, youthful and beautiful results.”



Dr. Gerrish & Associates MedSpa is a leading practitioner of non-surgical cosmetic enhancement in the North Virginia area. They offer a wide range of treatments as an alternative to cosmetic surgery.



For more information please visit http://www.DrGerrish.com