DrGreen.com.au Continues Offering Solar Energy Solutions to Australians

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Solar energy is the energy source of the future. In sunny Australia, solar energy has been promoted as an ideal way to clean up the environment and meet renewable energy targets. For that reason, more and more Australian homeowners are investing in solar energy systems on their homes.



Dr. Green Sustainable Energy is one company that’s leading the way for Australians. Dr. Green is a solar energy system installation company that operates in New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia. The company offers Australia’s largest range of solar panels and inverters and guarantees the country’s lowest prices on solar energy panels.



At DrGreen.com.au, visitors can learn about the Dr. Green difference. DrGreen.com.au explains the type of solar energy systems offered by the company along with current promotional offers. 1.50kW solar systems are available starting at $2,490, for example, and prospective clients can request a quote by filling out a form at the website.



One of the biggest advantages of installing solar panels on a home is that, in the long run, homeowners find that solar energy systems can lead to hundreds of dollars of cost savings. A spokesperson for Dr Green Solar Energy explains how that works:



“The Australian government provides a number of incentives for Australian homeowners who choose to install solar energy systems. When paying for a solar system, customers pay using a combination of their own money and money generated from Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs). STCs are a type of government incentive that rewards customers for every one megawatt hour of electricity their solar system can generate. 15 years of STCs can be awarded upfront, meaning homeowners can sell 15 years’ worth of renewable energy output for a sizable discount on their solar system.”



The DrGreen.com.au explains the STC system in detail. Also at the website are descriptions of how solar energy systems work and why they’re becoming more and more popular across Australia. As one of the sunniest countries in the world, Australia has massive potential as a solar energy producing country, which is why the government has invested millions of dollars into incentive programs.



Whether searching for a description of solar energy technology or interested in learning exactly how much a solar energy system would cost to install, DrGreen.com.au aims to educate Australians on the merits of solar energy technology. Dr. Green currently services customers in South Australia, Western Australia, and New South Wales. Those searching for more information about solar Sydney technology or solar systems in Perth can visit the website today for more information.



About DrGreen.com.au

DrGreen.com.au is the online home of Dr. Green Sustainable Energy, a solar energy system company with locations in New South Wales, Western Australia, and South Australia. Dr. Green offers 1.50kW solar systems starting at $2,490. For more information, please visit: http://www.drgreen.com.au