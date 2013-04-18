DrGreen.com.au Explains How Australian Homeowners Can Save Money with Solar Electricity

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Australia is one of the sunniest countries in the world. From Perth to Sydney, the country receives thousands of hours of sunlight throughout the year. Some Australians dislike the sun because it causes bush fires and sunburns. But other Australians not only enjoy the warmth of the sun – but they also turn the sun’s energy into something useful.



DrGreen.com.au is one Australian company that seeks to turn the power of the sun into a usable force. Dr. Green offers sustainable energy products to households throughout Australia, including a range of different solar energy systems. The company offers solar generating systems at all of the following wattage levels:



-1.50kW

-2.00kW

-3.00kW

-4.00kW

-5.00kW



At DrGreen.com.au, visitors can learn everything they need to know about each one of these solar energy solutions, including the total installation cost on homes throughout Australia. The website features a monthly discount special as well as a detailed explanation of how much electricity a solar panel creates.



But as a spokesperson for Dr Green explains, one of the most frequent questions received by the company involves figuring out how, exactly, solar electricity works:



“Plenty of people ask us: ‘how does solar work?’ The simple answer to that question is that photovoltaic cells convert the sun’s light into usable electricity. This electricity is sent into the home to be used and stored, and any excess electricity is sent onto the electric grid in order to help homeowners save even more money.”



Many homeowners have no idea what kind of solar panel system they need. For that reason, the DrGreen.com.au website allows visitors to input the size of their roof as well as their average quarterly utility bill in order to accurately determine how much electricity the home uses and how much it could possibly generate from the sun. The website explains electricity totals in useful terms – including the number of laptops, TVs, and cell phones it could power.



Furthermore, visitors can also learn new information about government incentives:



“Each state in Australia has a different feed-in tariff as well as different rebates available on solar installation projects. Smart homeowners can use these feed-in tariffs and rebates to save hundreds of dollars off the cost of solar installation projects."



About DrGreen.com.au

DrGreen.com.au offers a number of different solar systems. These solar systems convert the energy of the sun into usable electricity for the home, helping homeowners reduce utility bills and even make money by feeding electricity into the grid. For more information, please visit: http://www.drgreen.com