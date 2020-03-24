Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Dried fruits are known to provide our body with the ample amount of antioxidants. They not only boost the nutrient and fiber intake but also help to prevent various diseases and boost the immunity levels of the body. Fortune Business Insights foresees the global dried fruit market to witness remarkable growth in the coming years on account of various nutritional properties associated with the consumption of dried fruits. All information related to the market is provided in the report titled, "Dried Fruit Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Fruit Type (Raisins, Berries, Tropical Dried Fruits), By Application (Baked Goods, Ready Meals, Breakfast Cereals, Confectioneries, Beverages), And Geography Forecast till 2026."



Some companies functioning in the global dried fruit ingredients market:



- Archer Daniels Midland Co

- JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd

- Dahler & Co GmbH

- Naturex SA

- Lion Raisins

- Sunshine Raisin Corporation

- California Dried Fruits

- Traina Foods

- DIANA NATURALS SAS

- Burgin Fruit and Nut Company



As per the study, the tropical dried fruit segment is anticipated to lead the global market in the forecast period on account of segmentation by fruit type. Tropical dried fruits are used for enhancing the flavor of food products when they are used as an additive by the food and beverage industry. This increased the demand for tropical dried fruits and this increase is further anticipated to help this segment emerge as the fastest growing segment in the forecast duration.



On the other side, the baked goods segment, with respect to categorization by application, is presumed to witness steep rise in the market for dried fruits. This is attributable to the wide use of dried fruits for making confectionary products all over the world. In addition to that, the raisins or the dried grapes segment is anticipated to dominate the future market. This is owing to the presence of natural sugar in grapes, and the naturally inherent health benefits of grapes that increases its demand in the global market. Raisins segment is further categorized into golden seedless, raisin mix, natural seedless, black currant, and seedless, and all of them have equally high demand in different parts of the world.



High Nutritional Properties of Dried Fruits to Boost Market



The global dried fruits market is witnessing growth due to a couple of reasons. One of the major reasons is the rise in working population and the need to stay healthy despite change in their lifestyle and food habits. The nutritive value present in the dried fruits further propels its demand in the market. In addition to that, the rise in convenience food and packaged food products has also propelled the demand for dried fruits since most packaged food items use dried fruits as an added flavor to attract revenues. This is further anticipated to help the market generate larger revenues in the coming years.



However, dried fruits can only grow in specific environments and the taxes imposed on them are also high. This is why dried fruits are expensive and this may stand as a major factor restricting its growth in future. Nevertheless, the rich nutritional properties of dried fruits encourage people to buy them despite their expensive rates and this may provide lucrative growth opportunities to the global market in the long run.



Presence of Dried Fruits in Dairy and Bakery Products to Help Asia Pacific Emerge Dominant



Fortune Business Insights foresees the global dried foods market to be dominated by Asia Pacific. This is owing to the rising awareness about the health benefits that are related with the consumption of dried fruits. The rise in use of dried fruits for various dairy, confectionary, and bakery products is a major reason driving the market in Asia Pacific. On the other side, the market in Europe is presumed to rise indispensably in the forthcoming years. This is because of the accelerating consumer preference towards packed food products with dried fruits as an added flavor and nutrient treat.



Introduction of Innovative Dried Fruit Products to Aid Expansion of Market



Vendors of the dried fruits market are focusing on launching new products that will not only attract revenues but also help them emerge as the lions of the market, further intensifying the competition. For instance, a prominent producer of frozen dried superfoods named SouthAm launched their new product in August 2018. This new product is a new range of freeze-dried fruit powder and are made up of maqui berry and acai berry. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the company and the market at large.



