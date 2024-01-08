Dried Fruit Snack Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2024 -- The Latest research coverage on Dried Fruit Snack Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Dried Fruit Snack Market:-

Rind Snacks, LLC (United States), Truly Good Foods. (United States) , Dole Packaged Foods LLC (United States) , Lion Raisins (United States) , JAB Dried Fruit Products (South Africa), Bergin Fruit and Nut Company (United States) , Kiantama Oy (Finland), Sun-Maid Growers of California (United States), Traina Foods (United States) , SUNBEAM FOODS (Australia),



Dried fruit snack is any fruit that has been dehydrated (dried) in order to extend the shelf life and to concentrate the flavor or sweetness. Fruits are dried and processed with chemicals to extend their shelf life, such as apricots that have sulfur added in order to reduce oxidation and maintain their bright colored appearance. In addition to preservatives, some of the fruits may have sweeteners added to diminish any tart taste of the fruit. Dried fruit can be eaten individually as a snack or added to other foods such as mixed nuts and grains to be eaten out of hand.



On 28 June 2018, RIND Snacks has launched a line of Skin-on Superfruit dried-fruit snacks, distinguished by their whole-fruit inclusion of both fruit flesh and peels, with no sugar or no sulfites added. The line's three tangy, chewy flavors include California Kiwi and two blends: Tropical (bittersweet orange, organic pineapple, kiwi) and Orchard (persimmon, apple, peach). All contain nothing but slices of delicious, USA-grown and dried fruit. RIND fruit snacks come in 1.5-ounce single-serve and 3-ounce re-sealable pouches designed with fresh, fun photos of the fruit inside.

On 7 Aug 2019, Sun-Maid Growers of California is entering the fruit snacks category by expanding its product lineup to include Sour Raisin Snacks. Relaunched earlier this year with new packaging and flavors, these naturally sweet and wonderfully sour fruit snacks are simply made of non-GMO whole fruit. They are also gluten-free and contain no added sugar or artificial ingredientsâ€"a great choice for parents in search of a healthier fruit snack for their children.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Raisins {Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Raisin Mix, Sultana, Muscat, Manukka}, Tropical and Exotic Fruits {Dates, Apricots, Dried Figs, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Peaches, Others}, Berries {Cranberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Acai Berry}), Form (Slices & Granulates, Powder, Whole Dried Fruits), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online Retailers, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional)



Market Trends:

The Shift of Consumers towards Online Purchase



Opportunities:

The Growing Demand from the Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness among the People for Healthy Diet Fueling the Growth of the Market

The Nutritional Benefits Due to Consumption of Dried Fruit Snacks



Challenges:

Lack of Standardized Supply Chain



