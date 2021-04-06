Dried Fruits Market Market Demand forecast
The global dried fruits market is expected to grow in the near future owing to the increasing demand for vitamin and mineral rich foods across the world. Other factors like shifting consumer preference, and growing health consciousness is likely to propel the demand for dried fruits. Apart from this, the increased demand of dried fruit from the bakery, dairy and confectionery industries is another prominent factor boosting the global dried fruits markets.
As per a Transparency Market Research report, the global dried fruits market has been estimated to be valued around US$ 7,255.4 Mn in 2018, and the market is projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2018-2026).
Rising Demand of Organic Dried to Boost Growth of Organic Dried Fruits Market :
From the perspective of fruit type, the global dried fruits market is divided into raisins, tropical & exotic fruits and berries. Further, the raisins is classified into natural seedless, golden seedless, black currant, sultana, muscat, monukka. While tropical & exotic fruits is further segmented into dates, apricot dried Figs, banana, pineapple, mango, peaches and others. Berries is segmented into cranberry, blueberry, raspberry, acai berry. Among these fruit type, tropical and exotic fruits segment is expected to dominate the global dried fruits market owing to their increasing usage in flavors and additives industry.
On the basis of nature, the global dried fruits market is mainly segmented into organic and conventional. The growing health consciousness among the customer regarding is a major driver for the organic dried fruits market. Because of this, the organic dried fruits market is likely to have a high preference as compared to conventional dried fruits during the forecast. The organic dried fruits market is anticipated to witness an annual growth rate of 6.1% in the upcoming year. However, at present the organic dried fruits market has low market share owing to their high cost. The growing preference of organic fruit in the developed economies is a major driver expected to drive the organic dried fruit market in the near future.
Asia Pacific to Lead Regional Segment in Global Dried Fruit Market :
Based on geography, the global dried fruits market is classified into five prime regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global dried fruits market in the near future. This is due to the rising consumption in the region. The total contribution of Asia Pacific is expected to rise around 41.3% share in the near future. This is owing to the high consumption of dried fruits in confectionaries and baked goods in the region.
The global dried fruits market has profiled the most prominent companies. The increased market penetration of these companies in developing and developed economies makes the dried fruits market a highly competitive one. Some of them are Dole Food Company, Inc., Lion Raisins Inc., Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc., Kiantama Oy, Traina Foods, Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd., and Red River Foods Incorporated.
Global Dried Fruits Market to Expand with Advancements in Research related to Food and Beverages
The demand within the global dried fruits market is slated to rise alongside inception of new confectionery recipes and products. The quest of the food industry to develop new recipes, especially desserts and sweet cuisines, has given a thrust to the growth of the global dried fruits market. Moreover, the presence of a robust industry that continually looks into the dynamic of food manufacturing and new food recipe conceptualisation has unlocked new avenues for market growth and expansion. The worthiness of the food industry for the retail and hospitality sector has also compelled the former to pull up its socks. In light of these factors, it is safe to predict that the global dried fruits market would tread along a lucrative trajectory.
The use of dried fruits as a breakfast cereal has played a vital role in driving demand within the global market. The healthy appeal and texture of dried fruits has put it on the scanner across the global food industry. The inclination of the masses towards sapid and healthy food items has also aided market growth. Several people have become more inclined towards the use of organic food products, replacing other non-vegetarian or dairy items. This factor has also increased the use of dried fruits across several echelons of the food industry.
Use of dried fruits for manufacturing ready-to-eat meals and packets has also given a thrust to market expansion. Furthermore, there is little contention about the taste imparted by dried fruits to soups, cakes, and other baked items. This is a resilient dynamic of growth across the global dried fruits market, and has overhauled the functional dynamics of the market vendors. The use of dried fruits for boosting the immunity of the masses has also created new opportunities for growth across the global dried fruits market.
