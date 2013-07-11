"Dried Processed Food in Bulgaria" Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Dried Processed Food in Bulgaria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Dried processed food has traditionally been popular among Bulgarians, with the most popular categories comprised mainly of basic foodstuffs such as rice and dried beans. As these are among the cheapest staple foodstuffs in Bulgaria and generally form the main ingredients of many traditional and popular Bulgarian recipes, dried processed food was not seriously affected by the negative influence of the global financial crisis. However, the maturity of dried processed food in Bulgaria is expected...
Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dried Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in Brazil
- Packaged Food in Italy
- Packaged Food in Finland
- Packaged Food in South Africa
- Packaged Food in the Czech Republic
- Packaged Food in Ukraine
- Packaged Food in Germany
- Packaged Food in China
- Packaged Food in Colombia
- Packaged Food in Venezuela