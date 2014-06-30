Fast Market Research recommends "Dried Processed Food in Iran" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Dried processed food is a very important category in Iran and continued to grow steadily, with volume sales increasing by 7% to reach 961,000 tonnes. Rice is very popular and traditionally is a must along with popular stews and Persian Kebabs. In fact, average Iranian households have rice as a main dish at least five times a week which is an indicator of the importance of this item in the Iranian diet. It is estimated that per capita consumption of rice is around 40 kg per head during 2013 which means that total volume should be more than 3,000,000 tonnes. However, Euromonitor International data only reflects 345,000 tonnes which is mainly a result of low penetration of packaged rice compared to loose unpackaged format.
Competitive Landscape
There are different key suppliers in each subcategory of dried processed food. Golestan Co is the indisputable leader in packaged rice accounting for more than 38% of the retail value as a result of the strong performance of its Golestan and Pardis brands. The company is the first supplier of packaged rice and offers a wide range of products for consumers with different purchasing powers. Its Golestan brand usually consists of domestic rice with higher quality while the Pardis brand is made of imported rice from India which has lower quality but a much more affordable unit price.
Industry Prospects
Rice, being a staple traditional food in Iran, will be purchased by Iranians regardless of price fluctuations. However, due to the higher price of packaged rice, consumers are expected to turn more towards unpackaged and unbranded bulk rice, which is much cheaper than the packaged, branded variety. Packaged rice is expected to continue to account for the second largest volume sales of dried processed food over the forecast period, following dried pasta. Wider distribution is expected to increase volume and value sales. Despite the fact that rice is expected to see positive volume growth, the highest growth rates are predicted for noodles and dehydrated soup, mainly because of their lower bases.
Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
