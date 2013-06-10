Dried Processed Food in Poland - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Retail volume sales of dried processed food are expected to decline by 1% in 2012 as the category continues to suffer from falling consumption of instant soup, dehydrated soup, dried pasta and instant noodles. All of these categories are expected to register falling demand in 2012 as the spending power of many Polish consumers continues to contract. Moreover, weak consumer spending power has forced a significant proportion of Poles to restrict their expenditure on packaged food to only the most...



Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



