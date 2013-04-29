Dried Processed Food in South Africa - New Market Study Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- The demand for dried processed food, particularly rice, remained stable during 2012. The volume sales went up despite the general increase in the cost of living. Rice remains a common meal in South Africa across almost all the cultural and social divides.
Euromonitor International's Dried Processed Food in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dehydrated Soup, Dessert Mixes, Dried Pasta, Dried Ready Meals, Instant Noodles, Instant Soup, Plain Noodles, Rice.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dried Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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