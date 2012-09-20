2012 Brings Modest Increase in Commercial and Residential Building

Smithville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Spiradrill, a Texas-based distributor of industrial drill rigs, drilling tools and equipment, has seen a steady increase in business throughout 2012. As the economy continues to recover, more companies across the U.S. are initiating new building projects and large-scale developments. Spiradrill is a leading provider of the equipment required for this type of work across multiple industries, which links its success closely to domestic construction trends.



Jerry Wilkinson, President of Spiradrill, remarked on his company’s success in 2012. “We’ve been pleased with the impact the stabilizing economy has had on our business. As more companies return to building projects, there’s certainly a much higher demand for quality drill rig equipment.” Wilkinson added, “Much of the building occurring in the commercial sector has been on hotels and warehouses in more populous cities; our drill rigs allow our clients to execute this type of work skillfully and with ease.”



Spiradrill manufactures a range of drill rig equipment including: core drilling equipment, hydraulic drills, rock drilling equipment, foundation drilling equipment and pressure diggers.



About Spiradrill

Founded in 1982, Spiradrill is a Smithville, Texas-based manufacturer of commercial drill rigs, equipment and service. Spiradrill offers the industry’s widest selection of products for a range of jobs and provides accompanying service and training to ensure safety and desired performance. The company prioritizes quality customer interactions and training on all products, and is committed to helping its clients succeed in their respective endeavors. For more information, please visit: www.spiradrill.net.