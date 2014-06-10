Drilling Fluid Market - Latest Published Industry Analysis Research Report 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Ever-increasing drilling activities coupled with a shift towards developing deep sea reserves across the world is expected to drive the global market for drilling fluids. Nanotechnology holds the future of drilling fluids as investment continues to grow in developing drilling fluids using nanotechnology.



This report analyzes, estimates and forecasts the global drilling fluids market in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. In addition, the report analyzes major factors which have been and are expected to drive and restrain the global and regional market for drilling fluids while highlighting opportunities for the market over the forecast period.



The study segments the market on the basis of products (WBFs, OBFs and SBFs) and further segments and analyzes each product based on their geography from 2011 to 2018. The report covers analysis, estimates and forecast of drilling fluids demand in major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Central and South America.



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The study offers a value chain analysis, providing a comprehensive view of major players in the drilling fluids market and analyzes market competition using Porter’s Five Force Model. The study covers company market share analysis for major players operating in the market. Anchor Drilling, Baker Hughes, Canadian Energy Services, China Oilfield, Halliburton, Newpark Drilling Fluids, Schlumberger and Weatherford International are some of the companies profiled in the report.



This report segments the global drilling fluids market as follows:



Drilling Fluids Market: Product Segment Analysis

Oil Based Fluids (OBFs)

Synthetic Based Fluids (SBFs)

Water Based Fluids (WBFs)



Drilling Fluids Market: Application Analysis

Offshore Oil and Gas

Onshore Oil and Gas



Drilling Fluids Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Central and South America



Drilling Fluids Market Is Expected to Reach USD 12.31 Billion in 2018



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