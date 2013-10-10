"Drilling Fluids (Drilling Mud) Market & Completion Fluids Market: By Types (Water-Based Systems, Oil-Based Systems, Synthetic-Based Systems, Other Based Systems), Application Areas (Onshore and Offshore) & Geography - Forecast to 2018&q

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Drilling Fluids (Drilling Mud) Market & Completion Fluids Market: by Types (Water-Based Systems, Oil-Based Systems, Synthetic-Based Systems, Other Based Systems), Application Areas (Onshore and Offshore) & Geography - Forecast to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research