DrillPoint Reports Creators Announce Winner of Kindle Fire Giveaway at Recent Abila User Conference

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Capital Business Solutions, creator of DrillPoint Reports, is excited to announce the winner of their Kindle Fire giveaway!



Capital Business Solutions, an Abila Development Partner, is a recognized leader in providing cutting edge, integrated financial software solutions and professional services purpose-built for the non-profit sector.



The winner of the Kindle Fire giveaway is Justine Lauderback, a Controller at Community Housing Partnership of San Francisco.



The Community Housing Partnership of San Francisco is the only San Francisco non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to providing permanent, supportive housing to formerly homeless individuals and families.



Congratulations, Justine Lauderback!



To learn more about DrillPoint Reports, please contact 877-879-0629 or visit http://www.capitalbusiness.net.



About Capital Business Solutions

Capital Business Solutions is a fund accounting software firm, offering non-profit and private sector organizations consulting and training on Abila and Blackbaud programs. Their custom reporting tool, DrillPoint Reports, is built specifically for Abila MIP, to enhance both the look of the report and the efficiency in producing them. To learn more about Capital Business Solutions, please visit http://www.capitalbusiness.net.