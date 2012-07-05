Drink, Eat, and Socialize at Reserve in Philadelphia Each Sunday for Their Prime Rib Special

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Reserve, one of the most renowned steakhouses in Old City PA, is currently offering a prime rib special every Sunday from 5pm until 9pm. There will be a 12oz prime rib served with a 1lb baked potato and roasted root vegetables. Reserve is certainly the ideal place for anyone to enjoy a peaceful dinner or celebrate a special occasion, as they specialize in providing delicious food to their guests while they sit and enjoy the ambiance provided by the prestigious environment of the restaurant itself. At Reserve, guests can ultimately enjoy high quality local foods paired with a unique dining experience!



This Steakhouse in Old City Philadelphia is known as a great steak, chops and seafood restaurant where guests can satisfy their craving for exquisitely prepared food in Philadelphia. Reserve is also the ideal restaurant to party and dine in style. They can provide exquisite accommodations for people who are seeking to celebrate special events such as birthdays, anniversaries, engagement parties, or are seeking to have a cocktail party. Reserve is certainly the best restaurant in Philadelphia where people can dine and maximize their partying experience. People can have customized menu options, and Reserve also offers corporate happy hour’s in Philly where people can create customized menu options! They also offer ½ prices on all liquor, wine, and beer during corporate happy hours!



About Reserve

Reserve is a steak, chops and seafood restaurant located in Philadelphia’s historic Old City. Over a stunning copper top bar, Reserve offers over 100 aged bourbons and a nightlife scene unlike any other. Live jazz combined with their signature cigar lounge creates an ambiance of comfortable decadence. If you can’t make it for “Prime Time Sunday” they also have many other special events going on such as “Women & Whisky” every Thursday night from 8pm-10pm, and a “Mad Men Viewing Party” every Sunday at 8pm. To hear more about their events and specials visit www.reservephilly.com.