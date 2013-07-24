Drink Your Carbs: The Drinker's Diet Announces Review of Recent Studies Into the Effects of Alcohol on Post-Exercise Recovery

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- By reviewing studies from 1985 to 2012, Drink Your Carbs presents a clear picture of the real impacts of alcohol on muscle recovery. "There is definitely an impact," noted Deutsch. A study out of Massey University in New Zealand clearly showed that binge drinking delays the recovery of muscle strength after hard exercise. However, a follow up study done by the same team using the same methodology showed that moderate drinking had absolutely no affect on recovery.



"It comes down to dosage. Moderate drinking after exercise not only has no effect on recovery, it appears to aid rehydration," Deutsch said, referring to a 2012 study done by Dr. Manuel Castillo from the University of Granada School of Medicine. That study, which made headlines around the world, concluded that post-exercise hydration was solidly higher in test subjects who drank beer after exercise as compared those who only water.



"Alcohol and exercise are definitely compatible as long as the quantity of alcohol consumed is kept reasonable," Deutsch concluded. In his own life, Deutsch now implements the following rule: "To optimize post-exercise recovery, the length and intensity of any training session should be inversely proportional to the amount of celebrating done afterward."



The full review of studies can be found at: http://www.drinkyourcarbs.com/index.php/news/comments/the_effects_of_alcohol_on_post_exercise_recovery



About Drink Your Carbs

Drink Your Carbs is a How To guide for cutting calories and losing weight without giving up alcohol.



All successful dieting, including Drink Your Carbs, comes down to calories in vs. calories out. If you consume more calories than you burn, you put on weight. If you burn more calories than you consume you lose weight. This creates an issue for Drink Your Carbs that is non-existent in diets that prohibit alcohol. Alcohol contains calories that must be burned and/or offset.



Fortunately, the American diet is overloaded with high calorie, low nutrition foods. These calories can be easily eliminated without any perceptible loss in the quantity of food eaten or in daily nutrition. The key is exchanging sugars, starches and heavily processed foods for lean meats, fresh fruits and vegetables. This exchange, in combination with an exercise requirement, is the weight loss engine behind Drink Your Carbs.



It is often said that one cannot “have one’s cake and eat it too.”



We say, “Forget the cake. It’s rarely worth the calories. But do tell me what you have on tap behind the bar.”



For more information visit the website http://www.drinkyourcarbs.com



Media Contact

Drinkyourcarbs

San Francisco, CA, USA

http://www.drinkyourcarbs.com