Drink Your Way out of Alcoholism: Life-Changing Book Exposes 5 Steps to Sobriety. No AA or Rehab Center Here

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Often playing out behind closed doors, the detrimental journey through alcoholism destroys millions of lives in America every year. While many avoid traditional treatment settings and suffer in silence, a ground-breaking new book outlines how one former alcoholic kicked his habit in five simple steps.



Clem Dominguez’s ‘Drink Your Way Out of Alcoholism’ can get even the hardiest of alcoholics back on the road to sobriety, good health and a prosperous future.



Synopsis:



Are you ready to stop drinking, for good? Have you lost enough money, friends and jobs yet?



How many more times do you think your family will forgive you and take you back? Have you gone to AA meetings or been to rehab facilities and still have the urge to drink?



I have not had a drink in nineteen years, and I don’t want one. I don’t think about drinking ever, it never enters my mind. You have to kill your desire to drink and if you follow the steps I propose, you will.



As the author explains, his story will inspire other alcoholics to make some bold decisions and life changes.



“This is a whole new approach to sobriety. Readers will find themselves bottoming out, making a ‘No Matter What Decision’, changing their habits and undergoing a powerful process of Reverse Visualization. It concludes with some observations about what motivates us and how thoughts work,” says Dominguez, who is now happily alcohol-free and committed to helping other achieve the same.



He continues, “Alcoholics Anonymous just didn’t work for me. I’m not knocking its credibility at all as it’s changed hundreds of thousands of lives. My book is just an alternative for those looking to tackle their problems from the comfort of their own living room.”



Dominguez has a further poignant and highly-personal reason for wanting to support alcoholics.



“My own father died from alcohol abuse aged just sixty-two. I wrote this book for him and just wish something similar was available as it probably would have saved his life. Personally, I’ve not had a drink for almost twenty years and the thought of doing so never even crosses my mind. Following my method will help anyone else feel the same way,” he adds.



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented, “I enjoyed this book because it painted a very clear picture of the author's life and intent to help a person in the same downhill rolling snowball. The steps were clear and when repeated gave me the notion of persistence needed to change your thoughts/change your life. That's the key and I got it. AA and sober houses may help, however ultimately as the author says-it inside YOU.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Drink Your Way Out of Alcoholism’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1bZZQRS.



About Clem Dominguez

Clem Dominguez was born in New York City in 1944. He moved to Long Island, New York, in the fifties where he spends all of his teenage years. At twenty he joined the U.S. Navy and was selected to be on the only NATO ship in Navy History. When he returned from the service he attended College and at the same time began to surf. He finished his Bachelor’s degree in Business and became a computer programmer.



In 1972 he and his new wife moved to Huntington Beach, Ca. He became interested in politics and ran for city council in 1988 to protest the city taking properties from people using eminent domain. Clem started and still maintains a computer software business specializes in software development and implementation. Clem started drinking heavily in the eighties when his father dies and it continues throughout the nineties. Today Clem lives in Huntington Beach with his family. He recently won the Legends surfing contest. His passions are family, surfing and politics.