Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Chobani (United States), Dana Dairy Group (Switzerland), Danone S.A. (France), General Mills Inc. (United States), Grupo Lala (Mexico), Lifeway Foods, Inc. (United States), Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. (United States), Pillars Yogurt (United States), The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation (United States).



Scope of the Report of Drinkable Yogurt

The global drinkable yogurt market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising health consciousness among end users, growing adoption of precision nutrition technique, and increasing awareness regarding product potential are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness some decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Plain, Flavored {Strawberry, Mango, Vanilla, Banana, Others}), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Origin (Goat Milk, Cow Milk, Buffalo Milk, Sheep Milk, Donkey Milk, Others), Category (Dairy-based, Non Dairy-based), Sales Channel (Online, Offline {Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Store Based Retailing, Others})



Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Online Sales Channel



Opportunities:

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Market Drivers:

Rising Health Consciousness Among End Users

Growing Adoption of Precision Nutrition Technique

Increasing Awareness Regarding Product Potential



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



