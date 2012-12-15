Drinking and Driving Teenagers: What All Parents Should Know

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2012 -- The website for MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) says that boys aged 12 and older are far more likely to drink and drive than girls in the same age bracket. Boys will indulge in this behavior 15.1% of the time, while girls will do it 7.9% of the time. It also states that 70% or more of teens drink alcohol at least once a month. Drinking and driving and teenagers is always a scary combination, and it is up to society to take some steps to prevent this combination from meeting up. Here are some suggestions to help lessen the occurrences of teens drinking and driving so fewer of them die from or kill innocent victims through their carelessness.



When children are very young, around age 6 or so, it is the right time to begin educating them about the dangers of drunk driving and teenagers. Tell these younger children that it is not smart for anyone, not just teens, to drink beer and then drive a car. Keep it simple, using terms little kids grasp, and begin teaching them what can happen when people engage in this behavior. As kids grow older and are able to understand more, be more specific about the ramifications of teens drinking and driving. Explain that these adolescents can maim or kill someone, leaving an innocent person's family devastated as well as that of the teenager.



Communities must encourage school personnel to get involved in instructing children, about the effects of drinking alcohol and then driving. Emphasize that it is never okay for underage persons to drink and drive, but don't let these kids think adults don't understand that it happens. Parents and teachers can no longer deny drinking and driving and teenagers meet frequently. Ignoring the signs of this behavior – sneakiness, lying, and hanging out with a "bad crowd" – will not make it go away. The best thing to do is address the issue directly with teens and set strict repercussions for it.



