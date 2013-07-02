"Drinking Milk Products in Israel" Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Drinking Milk Products in Israel"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- During 2102, Tnuva launched cow's milk in a new packaging size of 1.5-litres. This was the first time that this packaging size became available in drinking milk products in Israel and marks a departure from the 1-litre or 2-litre cartons which are more familiar to Israeli consumers. This new packaging size is expected to provide an answer to those consumers who need more milk than the most popular 1-litre packaging size but do not want to carry the relatively heavy and bulky 2-litre containers,...
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Milk Drinks, Milk, Powder Milk, Soy Beverages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
