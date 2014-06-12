Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Drinking Milk Products in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Sales of drinking milk products keep being driven by health and wellness goods, since demand for special milks, organic and lactose- or fat-free drinking milk products, goat milk and soy milk is growing at the expense of traditional products and full fat drinking milk products.
Competitive Landscape
Two Italian companies, Parmalat and Granarolo, led drinking milk products in Italy in 2012, and this is expected to continue in 2013. However, private label has a strong presence, and is set to account for a 20% share of retail value sales in 2013. Private label is especially strong in long-life/UHT milk, with a retail value share of 22%. In other milk categories the share of private label is much lower.
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Industry Prospects
The outlook for drinking milk products remains uncertain according to most sources, with most predicting a weak performance in the coming years. Innovation could help to revitalise sales, but it remains low and heavily dependent on the leading players, Parmalat and Granarolo. At the same time, relatively high concentration, when private label is also considered, makes it very difficult for new entrants which could support innovation. Many consumers are not accustomed to a wide range of specialist milk products, and consumers can be mistrustful of new innovations.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Drinking Milk Products industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Drinking Milk Products industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Drinking Milk Products in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Drinking Milk Products in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- How are volatile farmgate prices for milk impacting retail prices and sales performance?
- What are the market opportunities for ethically sourced dairy items?
- Given mounting obesity concerns, are consumers moving from full-fat to reduced fat/fat-free offerings?
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