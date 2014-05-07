Fast Market Research recommends "Drinking Milk Products in Serbia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Growth in total drinking milk products current value sales in 2013 was up on 2012, and also surpassed the 5-year average. This was mainly due to price hikes, however, as in volume sales terms most categories performed worse than they did both in 2012 and over the review period as a whole. Aside from the lingering effects of the economic crisis, which has forced many Serbs to reduce spending on staples as well as non-essential goods, the performance of drinking milk products was undermined by...
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Drinks, Milk, Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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