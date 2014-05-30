Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Drinking Milk Products in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Value sales of drinking milk products are expected to grow by 6% in 2013 to Won4 trillion in 2013. The market suffered from an imbalance between demand and supply of raw milk in the first half of 2012, however, price promotion by the dairy producers supported sales in the second half of the year and 2013. Aggressive promotion was caused by an attempt by the main manufacturers to gain market share, however, brand loyalty is high in this market as consumers rarely like to change their tastes once they get used to a specific milk product.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013, Seoul Dairy Cooperative continues to dominate sales, which will reach Won1,400 billion in 2013, representing 36% of value sales. Its share will decline marginally in the year due to a fall in share in dairy only flavoured milk drinks. Having various brands available in the market, consumers tend to choose flavoured milk drinks that offers promotional price. Relatively higher unit price of Seoul Dairy's products resulted in decline in share in the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Drinking milk products are expected to achieve a value CAGR of 3% between 2013 and 2018, in constant 2013 prices. Market saturation has developed since the recovery of drinking milk products from the foot-and-mouth crisis in 2010 and will be likely to maintain 2-3% year-on-year value growth thereafter. Only long-life/UHT milk will suffer negative growth of -9% a year over the forecast period. Local consumers are less satisfied with long-lasting products, with fresh/pasteurised milk and flavoured milk drinks more appealing to them.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Drinking Milk Products industry in South Korea with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Drinking Milk Products industry in South Korea, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Drinking Milk Products in South Korea market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Drinking Milk Products in South Korea?
- What are the major brands in South Korea?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Drinking Milk Products in South Africa
- Packaged Food in South Korea
- Packaged Food in South Africa
- The Future of the Soy Products Market in South Korea to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Soy Products Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in South Korea to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Milk Market in South Korea to 2016
- The Future of the Soy Products Market in South Africa to 2017
- Drinking Milk Products in India