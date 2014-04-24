New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Increasing health awareness in conjunction with numerous in-store promotions attracted many new consumers to soy milk in 2013. Numerous brands at various price points were widely available and these catered to both consumers who preferred traditional Asian soy milk and consumers who sought Western style milk substitutes. Health-conscious consumers who are interested in trying new products have been very attracted to soy milk, which has driven very strong retail volume growth. These products...
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Flavoured Powder Drinks, Milk, Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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