Drinking More Water Prevents Weight Gain

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- A new study reiterates the benefits of drinking no or low-calorie beverages, versus juice and soda.



A study recently released in the International Journal of Obesity, shows a positive correlation between drinking no or low-calories beverages, such as water and no weight gain.



More than 122,000 people participated in studies that led up the conclusion reported in the journal. Obviously, a person needs to control other factors that could cause weight gain.



For participants in the study, the replacement of one cup of a beverage sweetened with sugar, gave the result of one less pound gained a year.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com