Drip Irrigation Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2021 -- The global drip irrigation market is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 9.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8%. The rise in the popularity of drip irrigation solutions can be attributed to government initiatives, water conservation activities, enhancement of production, and decrease in production cost. Markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by drip irrigation manufacturers and distributors due to the large agriculture sector driven by regional demand and exports that are adopting drip irrigation services in the region.



Driver: Government programs and subsidies driving acceptance of drip irrigation systems



Developing countries such as India and China are among the major countries adopting drip irrigation systems, and the key driver is the support from government agencies and public-private partnerships through prominent industry participants. Government programs such as India's Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) seeks to extend the coverage of micro-irrigation in the country through subsidies on kits and systems to improve acceptance among farmers. State-sponsored projects are another factor that continues to drive the growth of drip irrigation systems in developing countries.



Constraint: High initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems



The cost of the initial investment is high, which makes the use of drip irrigations systems uneconomical for low-value crops. The cost of drip irrigation equipment varies with crop type, region, soil, water conditions, fertigation equipment, and filtration equipment. This type of irrigation is considered to be feasible for horticultural crops and cash crops such as grapes, sugarcane, tomatoes, and onions, based on their high economic value. Drip irrigation is expensive due to the requirement of large quantities of piping & filtration equipment.



Opportunity: Increasing adoption of precision agriculture and sustainable practices



Commercial horticulturalists have been consistently trying to use resources to maximize profits, of which precision farming and sustainable agriculture plays a key role. Considering the rising production cost, farmers are trying to implement drip irrigation to increase irrigation efficiency and crop productivity. There is an emerging trend for an increase in greenhouse vegetable production. An increase in acreage under protected farming systems is expected to drive the drip irrigation systems market. The use of drip irrigation reduces environmental degradation and minimizes groundwater table depletion. It is considered sustainable, as the water usage rate is at gallons per hour instead of gallons per minute, which also reduces evaporation and runoff. Growing awareness, regulatory reforms, and agricultural policy for sustainably produced foods would contribute to the growth of the drip irrigation market.



Challenge: Soil salinity hazards and bio clogging in drip irrigation systems



Drip irrigation systems are often limited by the presence of high saline content in water, which poses a threat to the crops being grown. The excess of salt content is one of the major concerns with water used for irrigation. A high salt concentration present in the water and soil would negatively affect the crop yields, degrade the land, and pollute groundwater. The use of drip irrigation systems causes no foliar accumulation of salts; however, the salt accumulates near the periphery of the wetted area. This salt accumulation is a cause for concern when the emitter placement does not coincide with the location of the plant row, particularly for crops that are sensitive to soil salinity.



The key drip irrigation manufacturers in this market include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), EPC Industries (India), Microjet Irrigation (South Africa), KSNM Drip (India), Sistema Azud (Italy), Metzer Group (Israel), Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy), and Dripworks Inc. (US).



