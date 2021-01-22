Drip Irrigation Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2027 by Top Prominent Players Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Netafim Ltd

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Market Size – USD 5.22 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends – Growing Trend of Greenhouse Vegetable Production



Drip irrigation or trickle irrigation system is a kind of micro-irrigation system. Basically, it is a delivery system for water and nutrients that is highly efficient for growing crops. It allows the water to drip slowly and has the potential to save nutrients and water. The goal of this system is to supply water into the root zone, directly and to minimize evaporation. It is important to give plants or crops the right amount of water and nutrients at the right time. Due to this drip irrigation system, higher yield can be produced. By 2027, it is estimated that the global drip irrigation market will be worth USD 11.25 Billion.



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and MAHINDRA EPC LTD., among others.



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Drip Irrigation market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Drip Irrigation market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Drip Irrigation



Drip Irrigation Market: Market Drivers

The global drip irrigation market is competitive and increasing agricultural activity is one of the most popular reasons for market growth. The growth in the global population is also an emerging factor in the market. Over the forecast period, the demand and adoption of the drip irrigation system are likely to improve because of the major initiatives taken by the governments of the developing countries. Additionally, the demand can also get boosted by the awareness of the governments to reduce the water scarcity in developed nations.



Drip Irrigation Market: Regional Landscape

The global drip irrigation market is estimated to grow at a 10.8% CAGR. Key manufacturers are targeting developing markets, including China and India, due to their expanded agricultural sectors. In 2020, the Asia Pacific region was the largest in the global market. In this region, the focus has been shifted from traditional to commercial crops.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Subsurface drip irrigation

Surface drip irrigation



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vegetable crops

Field Crops

Vineyards

Orchard Crops

Other crops



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Emitters

Drip Tubes

Pressure Pumps

Filters

Valves

Fittings & Accessories



A lot about, the past and latest trends gaining momentum and shaping the future of the Drip Irrigation market is discussed. Assessment of major vendors incorporating state-of-the-art technology further enlightens business owners about the new means, medium and channels to enhance their product portfolio stay competitive in the Drip Irrigation market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. For more granularity, the researchers behind the study take a closer look at the key driving forces, restraints, and opportunities responsible for determining the future of the Drip Irrigation market, for the forecast period 20 20 - 2027.



