Drip Irrigation Market Is Driven by Increasing Issues of Water Scarcity and Need to Improve Agricultural Productivity

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- The report "Drip Irrigation Market by Component (Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Filters, Valves, and Pressure Pumps), Emitter/Dripper Type (Inline and Online), Application (Surface and Subsurface), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" disseminates information about the various advancements in the field of agriculture that is leading to the high yield of crop with minimum wastage of water. Furthermore, with the rise in the drip irrigation market, the production cost has lowered and benefitted many countries to have good agricultural practices. It is found that the global drip irrigation market size will leap to be valued at USD 8.5 billion by 2015 with the current value of USD 4.9 billion in 2019. During the forecast period, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The key factors accelerating the growth and development in the field of drip irrigation industry during the forecast period include the various government initiatives and rising concerns over water withdrawal that leads to wastage.



The field crops segment profits a precise application by drip irrigation during the forecast period.



The drip irrigation method serves as an advantage for the field crops and plays an integral part in reducing costs, raising the profit margins, along with lesser water requirement. It also contributes to lowering the fertilizer pressure in the soil hence reducing fertilizer requirement in the fields. It is predicted that the demand for field crops are subjected to a higher market value between 2019 and 2025.



The drip irrigation method, however, caters to suitable practices to implement a sustainable way of uplifting the crop yield and helping farmers without constraint. Some of the high profit-making crops such as cotton, sugarcane, corn, etc have proved to be profitable in the last few years. Hence, with the higher demand and prices, the field crops are handled with drip irrigation method which is continually uplifting its growth.



Inline emitters propel the growth of drip irrigation market and lower the wastage of water



Among the emitters type, the inline emitters are the fast-growing components that are beneficial for the crops. They are usually present within the laterals with equal spacing. The main problem that alters the productivity of crops is clogging, which is reduced by inline emitters. The research proves that it is suitable for subsurface or surface irrigation. Majorly it is preferred for row crop or field crops.



The Asia Pacific is leading enormously to achieve greater growth in the drip irrigation market by 2025



The Asia Pacific region is projecting a significant change in the irrigation methods by adopting irrigation technologies and useful government incentives. The area has shifted its attention to commercial crops and is equipped with innovative irrigation technology.



Lindsay Corporation (US), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US) Rain Bird Corporation (US), , Netafim Limited (Israel), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), EPC Industries (India), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), Microjet Irrigation (South Africa), T-L Irrigation (US), Dripworks Inc. (US), Sistema Azud (Italy), Metzer Group (Israel), and Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy) are few of the leading players in the drip irrigation market.



