The Increasing initiatives of the government regarding water conservation and the rising demand for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system is driving the demand of the drip irrigation market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Drip Irrigation Market will be worth USD 11.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the global population and the demand for increasing agricultural productivity. Increasing government programs and subsidies in developing countries like China and India regarding the adoption of drip irrigation for agricultural purposes is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Moreover, the initiatives of the government to reduce the water scarcity in various European countries are most likely to boost the demand for the drip irrigation system. The rising need for higher crop productivity and reduction in the usage of fertilizers and pathogen attacks will surely increase the utilization of advanced irrigation systems.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/404
It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and MAHINDRA EPC LTD., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Drip Irrigation Market on the basis of Application, Crop Type, Component, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Subsurface drip irrigation
Surface drip irrigation
Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Vegetable crops
Field Crops
Vineyards
Orchard Crops
Other crops
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Emitters
Drip Tubes
Pressure Pumps
Filters
Valves
Fittings & Accessories
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/404
Objectives of the Global Drip Irrigation Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Drip Irrigation market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Drip Irrigation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Drip Irrigation Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising demand for efficient irrigation system
4.2.2.2. Increasing need to reduce the consumption of water
4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives to adopt modern irrigation systems
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of skillsets and technical knowledge among farmers
4.2.3.2. High technological cost of the system
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Drip Irrigation Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Sub surface drip irrigation
5.1.2. Surface drip irrigation
Chapter 6. Drip Irrigation Market By Crop Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
6.1. Crop Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Vegetable Crops
6.1.2. Field Crops
6.1.3. Vineyards
6.1.4. Orchard Crops
6.1.5. Other Crops
Chapter 7. Drip Irrigation Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
7.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Emitters
7.1.2. Drip Tubes
7.1.3. Pressure Pumps
7.1.4. Filters
7.1.5. Valves
7.1.6. Fittings & Accessories
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-drip-irrigation-market