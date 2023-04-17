Drip Irrigation Market: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- The Drip Irrigation Market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, with an estimated value of USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and a projected value of USD 8.3 billion by 2027, indicating a CAGR of 9.8% in terms of value.



Growers are increasingly adopting drip irrigation due to its efficiency in transferring water directly to the plant roots in the right amount, with minimal waste from wind, runoff, overspray, or evaporation. Drip systems can save up to 20%-50% of water compared to traditional sprinkler systems. Additionally, these systems can distribute fertilizers, resulting in more nutrient absorption by plants and higher crop yields.



One of the main drivers for the growth of drip irrigation is its cost efficiency in agriculture, as automation has reduced labor costs. Drip irrigation is also suitable for use in various settings, including landscapes, greenhouses, home gardens, and different crop fields.



However, the maintenance cost of drip irrigation systems can be high, and regular maintenance is required to prevent clogging of emitters due to the continuous flow of water through lateral pipes. Additionally, weekly chlorination may be necessary, further adding to the system's cost.



The adoption of precision agriculture and sustainable practices offers significant opportunities for the growth of drip irrigation, particularly in water conservation. However, the challenges of soil salinity hazards and bio clogging in drip irrigation systems must be addressed to ensure optimal performance.



Key players in this market include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Rivulis, Hunter Industries Inc., Netafim, DRIPWORKS, Irritec S.p.A, Goldenkey, KSNM DRIP, and Raindrip, Inc.



