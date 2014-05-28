DripFollowers Launches Exclusive Customer Packages to Get Instagram Likes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The world of social media marketing is changing at lightning speed. There is so much going on but, what seems to rule is the competition. Competition in online marketing can be very cut throat so, businesses have to be proactive about using new techniques and strategies to stay ahead. One of these new tactics is to buy Instagram likes.



Instagram can make any small business shine on the map because of the popularity it enjoys among individuals from all walks of life. To help businesses get the most of this opportunity, DripFollowers has launched exclusive packages with key focus on improving customer visibility.



Normally, one would have to jump through hoops to buy Instagram likes. Getting direct access to this facility is not easy. And, even if there is direct access, small companies cannot afford it because of the price. DripFollowers brings to customers a happy medium where they can enjoy the best service at the most affordable price.



That said what makes this service truly one of a kind is the ability to custom design a campaign. While customers enjoy the benefit of buying buyers and likes, they can also use the platform to customize their requirements. They can select from the wide range of choices available on the website and tweak the package to fit their projects. DripFollowers provides 24*7 customer support which will help ensure such requests are taken care of.



For a very small investment and no long term commitment companies no matter how big or small they are can buy Instagram likes and reach their target audience to grab their attention. They don’t have to go through the usual hassle.



About DripFollowers

DripFollowers has made social media more accessible and helped customers realize the true potential of marketing along the social channels. The company has introduced many different service packages to address the growing need of customers to buy Instagram likes and Instagram followers.



Following a 3 step easy plan, just about anyone can start using the service and reap big benefits. There is no exchange of sensitive information. The service is as direct as it can get. To know more about, learn about the packages available, log onto http://dripfollowers.com/buy-instagram-likes



Media Contact

Dripfollowers.com

Jonathon Rezo

3874 Lilac Lane

Metairie La 70001